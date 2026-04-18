New Delhi: India’s food regulator has cracked down on a key ingredient in popular wellness supplements, ordering a halt to the use of ashwagandha (withania somnifera) leaves and their extracts amid safety concerns flagged by the Ministry of Ayush, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Mint. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said only the roots of ashwagandha—an Ayurvedic staple herb widely marketed for stress relief, muscle recovery and cognitive support—are permitted, and has directed states to act against violations.
India bans wellness wonder ashwagandha's leaf products on health risk
SummaryThe move could disrupt formulations in India’s $38.77 billion nutraceuticals industry, where ashwagandha is a key product with its market estimated at $928.5 million in 2026.
New Delhi: India’s food regulator has cracked down on a key ingredient in popular wellness supplements, ordering a halt to the use of ashwagandha (withania somnifera) leaves and their extracts amid safety concerns flagged by the Ministry of Ayush, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Mint. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said only the roots of ashwagandha—an Ayurvedic staple herb widely marketed for stress relief, muscle recovery and cognitive support—are permitted, and has directed states to act against violations.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.