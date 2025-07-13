FSSAI cracks down: Annual returns under scrutiny, FBOs warned of penalties

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has intensified its scrutiny of annual returns filed by food business operators (FBOs), issuing a stern warning of penalties for non-compliance and inaccurate data.

In an order dated 6 July, seen by Mint, the food regulator highlighted the critical importance of accurate and complete information in these mandatory submissions.

This move comes after an observation that many returns contained discrepancies, inconsistencies or false declarations.

The directive, issued by Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy), emphasized that all licensing authorities are now required to strictly scrutinize annual returns submitted by eligible FBOs within their respective jurisdictions.

This move aims to ensure accurate data for effective regulations, strengthen compliance accountability, address discrepancies and false declarations and leverage online system.

The FSSAI had previously mandated online filing of annual returns for FY 2020-21 onwards exclusively through the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) via an order issued on 18 December 2020.

FoSCoS is the online platform developed by FSSAI for all aspects of food business licensing, registration, and compliance. It replaced the older Food Licensing and Registration System (FLRS).

According to the FSSAI, while the submission rate has significantly improved, the recent order underscores a shift towards rigorous verification of the data provided.

A crucial amendment in the current order, effective 8 January 2024, introduces a provision in FoSCoS for FBOs to revise or update already submitted annual returns to rectify inadvertent mistakes.

The FSSAI stressed that "submission of accurate and complete information in the Annual Return is mandatory."

The order further clarifies that "furnishing false or misleading information shall attract penalty under Section 61 of the FSS Act, 2006." This reminder aims to encourage timely correction of errors and deter deliberate misrepresentation, which will lead to penal action.

