Mint Explainer: Why FSSAI’s new digital food recall portal is a big shift for consumer safety

India’s food safety regulator has moved food recalls from paper trails to real-time digital tracking.
India’s food safety regulator has moved food recalls from paper trails to real-time digital tracking.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a dedicated “Food Recall” portal in March 2026, integrated into its FoSCoS licensing system, creating a centralized cloud-based hub to track recalled products.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a dedicated “Food Recall” portal in March 2026, integrated into its FoSCoS licensing system, creating a centralized cloud-based hub to track recalled products.
The shift comes after high-profile recall episodes — from Maggi noodles in 2015 to recent concerns over spices and protein supplements — exposed the delays and opacity in manual systems.
The new framework aims to significantly reduce the time between identifying a food safety hazard and removing the product from the market.
Mint explains.
What is the new digital food recall system?
The “Food Recall” portal is a web-based facility integrated into FoSCoS. Each recall is assigned a unique identification number, allowing digital monitoring and public access to recall information.
All new recalls initiated by enforcement authorities — including Designated Officers (DOs) and Central Licensing Authorities (CLAs) — must now be created directly in the FoSCoS system using official logins. Authorities are required to view existing recalls and record every subsequent action in the system, ensuring a complete digital trail.
This replaces the earlier manual notification-based approach with structured, traceable documentation.
The portal is searchable through specific filters including license/registration number, product name, category, and financial year. This allows users to pinpoint specific products or batches directly from the homepage, rather than navigating through scattered public notices.
Geographical tagging is embedded within licensing data, enabling enforcement authorities to track recalls jurisdiction-wise.
Why was the shift necessary?
Food recalls in India were previously managed manually, slowing response times and limiting public visibility.
With India’s food processing market expected to reach $535 billion by FY26, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), regulators argue that manual tracking is no longer adequate. Large-scale recall events in the past decade highlighted the need for rapid information dissemination and centralized monitoring.
India’s new digital hub aligns with global standards like the US FDA’s recall database and the EU’s traceability requirements by mandating structured data entry for every recall action.
The digital system is designed to make recall execution measurable — not just declaratory.
Who does it apply to?
The order applies to all food business operators (FBOs), including restaurants, packaged food manufacturers and food processing companies.
All FBOs are now required to fill in necessary details in the FoSCoS system when initiating a recall.
A Tata Consumer Products spokesperson said,
“A structured and transparent food recall mechanism is critical for the Indian food industry, where consumer trust and regulatory compliance go hand in hand. The FSSAI’s decision to digitize the various steps in the recall process through additional functionality within FoSCoS, the online licensing platform, is a significant step forward. This will ensure that food recalls are not only initiated swiftly but also monitored with traceability across enforcement authorities, food business operators, and consumers.”
“We welcome this initiative as it strengthens accountability by creating a single point of contact for information on food recall actions. We see this as a progressive move that will enhance compliance, safeguard consumer interests, and ultimately build a strong food safety culture,” the spokesperson added.
What changes for consumers?
Transparency is a core feature of the new system.
Consumers and stakeholders can access recall information directly on the FoSCoS homepage under the dedicated “Food Recall” tab. This allows citizens to check whether a product is under recall and track its status — whether it is being retrieved, destroyed or reprocessed.
In theory, this reduces information asymmetry and empowers consumers to verify product safety independently.
What are industry concerns?
While the broader industry has welcomed the move, some caution remains.
The Indian Food and Beverages Association (IFBA) called it a progressive step toward governance and accountability.
Deepak Jolly, chairperson of the IFBA, said,
“We support the move for enhancing traceability, transparency, and accountability through a centralized digital system. However, concerns remain around the increased compliance burden—specifically regarding real-time monitoring and data recording—especially for MSMEs, and the need for stronger supply chain traceability.”
“We emphasize phased implementation and clear operational guidance to ensure smooth adoption while maintaining efficiency and minimizing unintended business disruptions,” he added.
For smaller food businesses, especially MSMEs, the requirement for real-time data entry and monitoring may require new systems and training.