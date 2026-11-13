FSSAI mandates new logo on milk, curd and paneer packets from July 1, 2028: What to know

Consumers may soon spot a new symbol on packets of milk, curd and paneer as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a uniform identification logo for milk and milk products. The new blue-and-white droplet symbol will become mandatory on the packaging of all milk and milk products, including composite milk products, from July 1, 2028.

The logo will feature a white droplet set against a blue square background. The initiative is intended to make it easier for shoppers to distinguish dairy products at the time of purchase and ensure consistency in food labelling across brands.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), FSSAI officials said the identification mark is expected to strengthen consumer awareness about the regulatory identity of milk and milk products. It will also help buyers locate and understand relevant product information more easily.

FSSAI makes new logo compulsory for milk and dairy products The new requirement has been introduced through the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, which were published in the Gazette on November 9.

The amendment brings changes to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Although the notification has been issued, manufacturers will have until July 1, 2028, to implement the new labelling requirement.

Under the revised regulations, the standardised logo must appear on the packaging of milk, milk products and composite milk products. Everyday dairy items such as curd and paneer will also have to display the new symbol.

What will the new FSSAI logo look like? The identification mark will comprise a white droplet positioned within a blue square. The food safety regulator has also laid down minimum size specifications for the logo, depending on the area of the principal display panel on the packaging.

The minimum dimensions prescribed for the blue square are:

- 6 mm: For packages with a principal display panel measuring up to 100 sq cm.

- 8 mm: For panels larger than 100 sq cm and up to 500 sq cm.

- 12 mm: For panels exceeding 500 sq cm and measuring up to 2,500 sq cm.

- 16 mm: For panels larger than 2,500 sq cm.

FSSAI has also outlined the minimum measurements for the white droplet placed inside the square.

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For the 6 mm logo, the droplet must have a minimum height of 4.56 mm and a width of 3 mm. The corresponding measurements for the 8 mm symbol will be 6.08 mm by 4 mm.

For larger packaging, the droplet dimensions will be 9.12 mm by 6 mm for the 12 mm logo and 12.16 mm by 8 mm for the 16 mm version.

Why has FSSAI introduced a common logo for dairy products? The new symbol is designed to give consumers a recognisable visual marker for milk and milk-based products while shopping. According to officials quoted by TOI, the initiative is expected to improve public understanding of the regulatory identity of these products.

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A uniform identification mark across different brands and packaging types could also make it simpler for buyers to identify dairy products and access relevant labelling details.

FSSAI's latest move follows February 2025 draft proposal The latest amendment comes after FSSAI circulated a draft proposal in February 2025, seeking feedback, objections and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed labelling changes.

The regulator said it reviewed the submissions received during the consultation process before notifying the final regulations.