FSSAI launches nationwide egg safety drive over antibiotic concerns
Priyanka Sharma 6 min read 15 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The FSSAI’s move follows a social-media report claiming that a premium egg brand used potentially cancer-causing antibiotics.
NEW DELHI : India’s food safety regulator has launched a surveillance and enforcement drive to test the quality of eggs following a social‑media uproar over a viral video claiming that samples of a premium egg brand contained traces of a banned, potentially cancer‑linked substance.
