FSSAI send notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Amazon, Flipkart over misleading protein supplement

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness, Flipkart, Amazon and Netmeds for selling misleading health supplement products.

FSSAI issues notice to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science Taking to social media, the food regulator announced action against the companies for non-compliant advertising and claims for the product "CELEVIDA GLP " on e-commerce platforms. The regulator said that the claims printed on the pack, such as muscle strength, immunity support and energy metabolism, can potentially mislead consumers about the product and its health benefits.

According to the regulator, "the product was found to be advertised as 'high protein support for lean muscle preservation during GLP-1/GIP therapies', with claims associating its consumption with GLP-1/GIP therapies and preservation of lean muscle."

Such claims were found to imply that the product was suitable for a specific physiological condition, it added.

The brand name 'Celevida GLP ', along with the GLP-1/GIP therapy-related claims, was found to create a misleading association between the product and such therapies, it added.

Claims made by the product, such as 'Helps Maintain Lean Muscle', 'support muscle strength' and 'preserve lean mass' were found to seemingly imply that the product might help mitigate loss of lean body mass during weight loss and GLP-1/GIP therapy, FSSAI stated.

Reportedly, the product has been marketed as a complete nutrition product.

The representation on the health supplement, which read 'imported from Europe for purity ', was also flagged.

FSSAI has now asked the companies to explain why no action should be taken against them in this regard.

It also issued notices to E-commerce websites like Flipkart India Pvt and Amazon Seller Services Pvt for selling the product.

A spokesperson from Amazon said in a statement, “Amazon.in operates as an online marketplace where independent third-party sellers list and sell their products. We require sellers to list products which comply with applicable Indian laws and Amazon policies. We remove noncompliant product listings upon directions from relevant regulatory authorities. We confirm that the said product is no longer available on our marketplace.”

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Meanwhile, the companies have not yet responded to these claims.

Dr Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Ltd launched Celevida GLP as a high protein powder in May. It claims to support nutrition and muscle mass maintenance for people taking weight-loss and diabetes GLP-1 drugs in India.

Besides M/s Dr. Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Limited, FSSAI has also taken action against M/s Nex International and M/s Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd for sale of unsafe food, and sale of expired/rotten food products.