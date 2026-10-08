FSSAI send notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Amazon, Flipkart over misleading protein supplement

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness, Flipkart, Amazon and Netmeds for selling misleading health supplement products.

FSSAI issues notice to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science Taking to social media, the food regulator announced action against the companies for non-compliant advertising and claims for the product "CELEVIDA GLP " on e-commerce platforms. The regulator said that the claims printed on the pack, such as muscle strength, immunity support and energy metabolism, can potentially mislead consumers about the product and its health benefits.

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According to the regulator, "the product was found to be advertised as 'high protein support for lean muscle preservation during GLP-1/GIP therapies', with claims associating its consumption with GLP-1/GIP therapies and preservation of lean muscle."

Such claims were found to imply that the product was suitable for a specific physiological condition, it added.

The brand name 'Celevida GLP ', along with the GLP-1/GIP therapy-related claims, was found to create a misleading association between the product and such therapies, it added.

Claims made by the product, such as 'Helps Maintain Lean Muscle', 'support muscle strength' and 'preserve lean mass' were found to seemingly imply that the product might help mitigate loss of lean body mass during weight loss and GLP-1/GIP therapy, FSSAI stated.

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Reportedly, the product has been marketed as a complete nutrition product.

The representation on the health supplement, which read 'imported from Europe for purity ', was also flagged.

FSSAI has now asked the companies to explain why no action should be taken against them in this regard.

It also issued notices to E-commerce websites like Flipkart India Pvt and Amazon Seller Services Pvt for selling the product.

A spokesperson from Amazon said in a statement, “Amazon.in operates as an online marketplace where independent third-party sellers list and sell their products. We require sellers to list products which comply with applicable Indian laws and Amazon policies. We remove noncompliant product listings upon directions from relevant regulatory authorities. We confirm that the said product is no longer available on our marketplace.”

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Meanwhile, the companies have not yet responded to these claims.

Dr Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Ltd launched Celevida GLP as a high protein powder in May. It claims to support nutrition and muscle mass maintenance for people taking weight-loss and diabetes GLP-1 drugs in India.

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Besides M/s Dr. Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Limited, FSSAI has also taken action against M/s Nex International and M/s Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd for sale of unsafe food, and sale of expired/rotten food products.

The regulator has suspended the licence of Flipkart seller M/s Shreyash Retail over sale of expired/rotten food. On the other hand, it has sanctioned prosecution against M/s Nex International over pesticide-contaminated loose raisins.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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