FSSAI suspends AR Dairy’s licence for ghee over adulteration and false information
The investigation revealed discrepancies in production data, unauthorized repackaging, and potential foreign fat content in ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust that runs the Tirumala temple. The case is currently under CBI investigation.
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of A.R. Dairy Food Pvt. Ltd, based in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, for manufacturing, transporting, and selling ghee. The suspension, effective from 13 June 2025, follows a detailed investigation into serious violations, according to a person in the know and documents seen byMint.