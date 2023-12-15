News
FTA, investments and education on table during Oman ruler’s India visit
SummaryThis will be the Omani ruler’s first state visit to India since he ascended to the throne in 2020. It will also be the first visit by an Omani ruler to India since 1997.
India and Oman are set to discuss the proposed bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), investment opportunities and cooperation in the education sector during Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s state visit to India, according to persons aware of the matter.
