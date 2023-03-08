FTC demands Twitter disclose details of Elon Musk's internal communications2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:36 AM IST
As part of its probe into Twitter Inc, US Federal Trade Commission plans to depose Elon Musk as it asked the company to disclose details on his internal communications
The US Federal Trade Commission plans to depose Elon Musk as part of its probe into Twitter Inc., the social media platform that Musk bought for $44 billion last year, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
