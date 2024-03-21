FTC finds large grocers used size to stock shelves during pandemic
SummaryLarge retailers and wholesalers used their scale to get an edge over smaller competitors, a new report says.
Federal regulators said large grocery chains used their size and scale to keep shelves stocked during the pandemic, edging out smaller rivals when most stores struggled with product shortages and distribution bottlenecks.
