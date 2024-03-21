FTC finds large grocers used size to stock shelves during pandemic

Federal regulators said large grocery chains used their size and scale to keep shelves stocked during the pandemic, edging out smaller rivals when most stores struggled with product shortages and distribution bottlenecks.

The Federal Trade Commission said in a report released Thursday on the impact of Covid-19 supply-chain disruptions that large retailers used their size to pressure suppliers of food and household goods, the agency said, including putting stricter delivery requirements into place and fining vendors that didn’t comply. The report said the demands led many suppliers to route more goods toward those retailers to avoid the fines.

“Dominant firms used this moment to come out ahead at the expense of their competitors and the communities they serve," said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

The agency said revenue growth at grocers outpaced the cost increases many of them faced from suppliers, suggesting that higher profits “warrant further inquiry by the commission and policymakers." The FTC noted it didn’t investigate whether specific companies increased their prices by more than their costs.

The report comes as consumers say they are still coping with high prices for everyday items at grocery stores even as inflation has receded from the rapid growth seen in 2021 and 2022. The Biden administration is arguing more forcefully that companies are keeping prices high to feed profits.

President Biden in his State of the Union address earlier this month criticized “shrinkflation," where companies shrink their products but not the price, calling it a “rip-off" of consumers.

The FTC last month sued to block the $25 billion bid by Kroger to buy rival Albertsons, putting the future of the deal into question. Kroger and Albertsons are the largest and second-largest operators of supermarkets in the U.S. and the agency said the deal would raise grocery prices for consumers.

The FTC ordered retailers Amazon.com, Walmart and Kroger; consumer-goods suppliers Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz; and wholesalers C&S Wholesale Grocers, Associated Wholesale Grocers and McLane to provide internal documents on how they handled the supply-chain crisis during the pandemic.

Retailers of all sizes in 2020 and 2021 struggled to keep stores and warehouses stocked as consumers, locked down in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, turned to online shopping in bigger numbers to find the goods that were in short supply.

Shoppers encountered empty shelves for household essentials and faced delays of weeks and months for orders of furniture, electronics and clothing.

Bottlenecks at seaports in the U.S. and Europe slowed imports and deliveries to a crawl. A backlog of ships waiting off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California grew to more than 100 ships in December 2021, compared with the typical one to two ships that sometimes have to wait.

Some of the largest U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot, Costco and Target, chartered their own cargo ships in 2021 to import goods and get around the chokepoints.

The shipping backups helped fuel increases in commodity costs while factory shutdowns and slowdowns because of worker shortages left raw materials in short supply.

One measure of the disruption, the New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, jumped to its highest level in 23 years, reaching 4.35 in December 2021, up from 0.04 in December 2019 before the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in a study released last year said supply-chain pressures were responsible for about 60% of the rapid growth in U.S. inflation that started in early 2021.

Write to Liz Young at liz.young@wsj.com