FTC Issues Non-Compete Ban as Chamber Lawsuit Looms
The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to vote Tuesday to adopt a near-total ban on non-compete provisions that prohibit workers from switching jobs within an industry, a rule the Chamber of Commerce vowed to immediately challenge in court.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to vote Tuesday to adopt a near-total ban on non-compete provisions that prohibit workers from switching jobs within an industry, a rule the Chamber of Commerce vowed to immediately challenge in court.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message