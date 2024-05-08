FTX Has Billions More Than Needed to Pay Bankruptcy Victims
(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has amassed billions of dollars more than it needs to cover what customers lost in its November 2022 collapse, setting them up to receive full recoveries under the company’s bankruptcy.
