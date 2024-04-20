FTX Investors Settle With Sam Bankman-Fried to Pursue Promoters
A group of FTX investors and customers has agreed to drop their claims against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried in exchange for his cooperation against other defendants in a sprawling set of lawsuits over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.
(Bloomberg) -- A group of FTX investors and customers has agreed to drop their claims against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried in exchange for his cooperation against other defendants in a sprawling set of lawsuits over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message