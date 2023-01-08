FTX seeks to recover donations made by exchange and Sam Bankman-Fried1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
At the end of September, FTX's charity arm, Future Fund, had committed more than $160 million to over 110 non-profit organisations
FTX's new management is seeking to recover millions of dollars in donations made by the crypto exchange and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, reported the Wall Street Journal.