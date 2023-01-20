FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:27 PM IST
FTX is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a legal process that gives companies protection from creditors while hashing out a restructuring plan. Companies in Chapter 11 typically explore any and all turnaround plans that would maximize recoveries for creditors
FTX’s controversial FTT token surged by more than 40% after the bankrupt company’s new chief executive, John J. Ray III, said that he’s exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange.
