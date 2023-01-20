FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart

FTT was at the crux of the collapse of FTX. Like many so-called native tokens, the cryptocurrency was used in part as an incentive to draw transactions to the exchange by providing discounts to its holders. The use of FTT didn’t appear to be a problem until it was revealed that FTT not only was one of the main assets that made up FTX’s balance sheet, but also the token was used as collateral by Alameda Research accessing capital through both centralized and decentralized lenders.

