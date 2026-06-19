Fuel curbs rollback likely as Iran deal raises hope

The Centre is weighing a rollback of emergency curbs on fuel sales imposed during the West Asia conflict after the US and Iran sued for peace, a move that could ease pressure on farmers, lower inflation and improve prospects for the world's third-largest oil importer.
New Delhi is taking a cautious approach and will wait for greater clarity over the implementation of the agreement before removing curbs introduced during the hostilities, a government official familiar with the matter said.
"We are reviewing all the conditions. We are waiting for more confidence from the situation, following which decisions will be taken," the official said on the condition of anonymity.
As the war intensified, oil marketing companies imposed restrictions on the sale of petroleum products under government directives. LPG booking intervals were extended to 45 days in rural areas and 25 days in urban markets, while diesel purchases at retail outlets were capped at 200 litres a day per consumer. The companies also raised prices of auto fuels and cooking gas, though the official did not comment on whether a price reduction is imminent.