Fuel curbs rollback likely as Iran deal raises hope

The Centre is weighing a rollback of emergency curbs on fuel sales imposed during the West Asia conflict after the US and Iran sued for peace, a move that could ease pressure on farmers, lower inflation and improve prospects for the world's third-largest oil importer.
The Centre is weighing a rollback of emergency curbs on fuel sales imposed during the West Asia conflict after the US and Iran sued for peace, a move that could ease pressure on farmers, lower inflation and improve prospects for the world's third-largest oil importer.
New Delhi is taking a cautious approach and will wait for greater clarity over the implementation of the agreement before removing curbs introduced during the hostilities, a government official familiar with the matter said.
New Delhi is taking a cautious approach and will wait for greater clarity over the implementation of the agreement before removing curbs introduced during the hostilities, a government official familiar with the matter said.
"We are reviewing all the conditions. We are waiting for more confidence from the situation, following which decisions will be taken," the official said on the condition of anonymity.
As the war intensified, oil marketing companies imposed restrictions on the sale of petroleum products under government directives. LPG booking intervals were extended to 45 days in rural areas and 25 days in urban markets, while diesel purchases at retail outlets were capped at 200 litres a day per consumer. The companies also raised prices of auto fuels and cooking gas, though the official did not comment on whether a price reduction is imminent.
Agri benefits
A relaxation of restrictions could provide relief to the farm sector as the country enters the kharif sowing season. Fuel retailers say the diesel restrictions have disproportionately affected agricultural consumers and rural outlets.
"The 200-litre cap has mostly impacted agriculture demand. Sales at Kisan Seva Kendras have been hit. The restriction needs to be eased," said Monty Sehgal, spokesperson for the Petrol Pump Dealers Association Punjab, which represents around 4,000 fuel stations.
The US and Iran on Wednesday signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) that calls for a halt to hostilities, a 60-day negotiating window and the restoration of maritime traffic to pre-war levels within 30 days. The agreement also envisages lifting the US blockade and providing waivers for exports of Iranian crude and petrochemicals.
The reopening of shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz is significant for global energy markets, given that the narrow waterway handles about one-fifth of the world's oil trade and had emerged as a key source of concern during the conflict.
The MoU could allay some of India’s concerns as energy starts moving through the Strait of Hormuz again, said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president and co-group head at ratings agency Icra. “However, there has been considerable damage to the oil production facilities in West Asia, and countries will rush to replenish their buffer stocks. So, it could take 6-12 months for oil prices to come back down to pre-war levels of about $65 per barrel,” he said.
Markets
The ceasefire has already had an impact on financial markets. Brent crude, which had crossed $100 a barrel during the fighting, fell below $80 after reports of the agreement emerged. The August Brent contract traded at about $78.8 a barrel on Thursday afternoon. Lower oil prices are particularly important for India, which imports nearly 90% of its crude requirements. Every $1 increase in crude prices over a year adds roughly ₹18,000 crore to the country's import bill. India's annual oil imports are valued at about $123 billion.
Lower oil prices could also strengthen India's macroeconomic fundamentals by easing inflationary pressures and improving external-sector indicators, said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Financial Services. “A sustained decline in Brent prices could materially improve India's macro outlook, both externally and domestically. Our FY27 baseline forecasts of 5.1% inflation and 6.3% GDP growth currently assume Brent averaging $90 per barrel." If Brent averages at $80 a barrel, it could lower inflation by around 30 basis points while providing a roughly 15 basis-point push to growth, Arora said.
The rupee, which tracks crude oil prices given that oil is paid for in dollars, continued strengthening on Thursday, closing at 94.33, climbing 20 paise from Wednesday’s 94.53. Stocks advanced as well, with the benchmark Nifty closing 0.34% higher, as investors bet that lower crude prices would ease geopolitical risks and support economic growth.
On Thursday, Citigroup raised India's FY27 growth forecast by 30 basis points to 6.9%, reversing some of the pessimism triggered by the conflict.
Govt finances
Cheaper energy could also provide relief to government finances. India spends heavily on subsidies for fertilizers and cooking gas, with fertilizer support alone estimated at ₹1.7 trillion in FY27. Earlier projections had suggested that subsidy requirements could rise sharply if elevated energy prices persisted.
Lower oil and gas prices would help reduce subsidy costs while also lowering prices of petrochemicals and plastics used across industries, said Manas Majumdar, leader for oil and gas, fuels and resources at PwC.
"The benefits will be broad-based, helping the economy return to the trajectory it was on earlier this year," Majumdar said. However, he cautioned that it could take one or two quarters before the gains are fully reflected in economic activity.
Agriculture could be among the biggest beneficiaries. Lower fuel prices would reduce transportation and logistics costs, while softer energy prices could also lower fertilizer production costs, according to Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand.
Trade and export sectors stand to gain as well.
Freight, insurance
The conflict had raised fears over shipping disruptions across the Persian Gulf and surrounding sea routes, pushing up freight and insurance costs. The normalization of maritime traffic could revive trade flows and boost demand from Gulf economies for Indian engineering products, chemicals and food exports.
"The MoU between the US and Iran removes the single-largest external headwind facing Indian trade in 2026," said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. Smoother logistics and stronger demand from Gulf countries could place India's exports back on a firmer growth path, he said.
Shishir Priyadarshi, president of Chintan Research Foundation, said a durable peace in the Gulf region could stabilize the rupee and create new opportunities for Indian companies in trade and investment.
Still, analysts caution that a return to pre-war oil prices may take time. Significant damage to production facilities in West Asia and efforts by countries to rebuild strategic reserves could keep prices elevated.
"It could take six to 12 months for oil prices to come back to pre-war levels of about $65 per barrel," Vashisht of Icra said.
The International Energy Agency expects global crude supplies to decline by 3.9 million barrels a day this year because of disruptions caused by the conflict before rebounding next year.
For India, much now depends on whether the ceasefire holds.
Weeks of fighting had pushed up energy prices, freight costs and fears of supply disruptions. A lasting peace agreement would reverse many of those pressures, potentially restoring the economy to the growth trajectory policymakers had expected at the start of the year.
But officials remain in wait-and-watch mode, wary that an uneasy peace in West Asia could yet prove fragile.
Rituraj Baruah contributed to this story.