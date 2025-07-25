Full list of 25 OTT platforms banned by Centre over ‘obscene’ content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), on Friday, July 25, ordered the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic material.

The 25 OTT platforms in question, which includes ULLU, ALTT, Big Shots App, Desiflix among others, were found to to be distributing content that breached multiple provisions of the Indian law

Full List of 25 OTT platforms banned by the Centre ALTBalaji (ALTT) 2. Ullu

3. Big Shots App

4. Desiflix

5. Boomex

6. NeonX VIP

7. Navarasa Lite

8. Gulab App

9. Kangan App

10. Bull App

11. ShowHit

12. Jalva App

13. Wow Entertainment

14. Look Entertainment

15. Hitprime

16. Fugi

17. Feneo

18. ShowX

19. Sol Talkies

20. Adda TV

21. HotX VIP

22. Hulchul App

23. MoodX

24. Triflicks

25. Mojflix

Why the OTT platforms have been banned? The OTT platforms have been banned, as much of the content on the platforms were largely explicit, and contained long sequences of nudity, and pornographic visuals, said sources from the Broadcasting Ministry.

"There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context," said the Ministry in a statement.

Some content was also found to depict inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, further aggravating concerns over legality and decency, PTI reported the sources as saying.

Previously, Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) had criticised ALTT, stating that the app's content was "totally distasteful and bizarre," with sex and nudity being showed without any contextual justification.

Ahead of Friday's crackdown, the Broadcast Ministry in February, had also issued an advisory urging the OTT platforms to comply with India's obscenity laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021. Yet, the platforms allegedly continued to host and stream objectionable content.

House Arrest controversy; show taken down In May, ULLU platform's reality show ‘House Arrest’ was taken down after massive backlash over alleged explicit content and visuals in the web series.

In one clip that went viral from the controversial show, the host Ajaz Khan was seen allegedly pressuring women participants to engage in intimate acts on camera, despite their visible discomfort and repeated refusal.