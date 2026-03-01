List of airports impacted by cancellations: Check status of flight operations in Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai

Global air travel has been hit massively in the past couple of days, as tensions flared up in the Middle East once again, after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The attack, officially called Operation Epic Fury, has already resulted in the death of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many other top leaders.

Which airspaces are open? Iran has retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks on US bases across the region, forcing the closure of most Gulf countries, except Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, and Egypt.

Countries that have closed airspace Countries that have confirmed full closures of their airspace to civilian traffic are: Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, and Bahrain. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace is partially and temporarily closed.

Current flight and airport status: Dubai Airports (DXB & DWC): All flight operations are suspended "until further notice".

Abu Dhabi (AUH): Suspended all flight operations “until further notice.”

Sharjah International Airport (SHJ): Temporarily suspended all flight operations “until further notice”.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT): Suspended for all flight operations "until further notice”.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH): While the airport is not closed, it is experiencing significant operational disruptions due to regional airspace closures. Many international carriers, including Lufthansa, Air India, and Virgin Atlantic, have suspended services to Riyadh.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH): All commercial flights to and from Doha are suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Jerusalem’s Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV): Closed to all civilian air traffic.

Bahrain International Airport (BIA): Closed to flight operations “until further notice”.

Airlines that have cancelled flights Emirates: All operations to and from Dubai are suspended until at least 15:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Qatar Airways: Operations from Doha remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Etihad Airways: All flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 02:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, 2026.

flydubai: All flights to and from Dubai are suspended until 15:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Air Arabia: Flights to and from the UAE are suspended until 15:00 UAE time on March 2, 2026.

Turkish Airlines: Cancelled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until March 2, 2026.

Oman Air: Cancelled flights to and from Amman and other routes.

Kuwait Airways: Cancelled flights to Amman and Beirut.

Jazeera Airways: All routes to Iran and several regional services are suspended.

Gulf Air: Flights to Iraq, Jordan, and other regional sectors affected.

Royal Jordanian: Multiple regional flights have been cancelled.

Saudia, Flynas: Regional disruptions and cancellations.

Iraqi Airways, Iran Aseman Airlines: Flights are grounded.

EgyptAir: Cancelled several flights to the Gulf.