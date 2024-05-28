Explained: When Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in ex-Dera manager Ranjit Singh murder case
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been acquitted in the 2002 murder case of ex-Dera manager Ranjit Singh. What was the case and why did CBI court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim of murder in 2021?
Putting aside the conviction order of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, May 28, acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief and four others in the 2002 Ranjit Singh murder case. Ranjit Singh was Dera's former manager who was killed in July 10, 2002.