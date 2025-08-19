Funding crunch, talent deficit real threats to India’s global AI leadership goal
Summary
Nasscom's generative AI report from earlier this month highlighted that funding for India's mature AI startups has been nearly non-existent. A Mint research noted that it is less than 0.5% of what American startups have raised this year.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Elusive big-ticket private funding, low research and development (R&D) investments and a shortage of engineers with specialized skills continue to threaten India’s ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).
