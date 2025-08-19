Funding crunch, talent deficit real threats to India’s global AI leadership goal

“There is a fundamental difference of approach as well, between India’s AI engineers and those in the US. The American market fundamentally rewards engineers for building their own product—and not creating simple applications that do not add to a nation’s ability to influence global technology. So far, India’s AI story has also gone similarly—and the factors affecting this are the same as the ones that have seen us lose the electronics manufacturing wave to China not more than just two decades ago," said Jibu Elias, responsible computing lead for India at Mozilla Foundation.