Funerals held for teen boy and math teacher killed in Georgia high school shooting

AP
Published15 Sep 2024, 02:29 AM IST
JEFFERSON, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services for a teenage boy remembered for his endearing smile and a math teacher known for her dedication to students were held Saturday, 10 days after both were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Georgia high school.

Family, friends and supporters of 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Cristina Irimie, 53, gathered to say farewell at separate afternoon services.

They were among four people killed Sept. 4 at Apalachee High School by a shooter armed with an assault-style rifle. Another teacher and eight other students were injured.

Irimie, who immigrated to the U.S. more than 20 years ago from her home country of Romania, was honored with a Romanian Orthodox service filled with chants and hymns. The ceremony alternated between English and Romanian.

“We gather today to offer prayers for a noble soul,” one of the priests presiding over the service said. “Family members, friends, colleagues, and, in fact, many people throughout this nation and beyond are mourning the loss of a dear wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, parish member, colleague, teacher and fellow citizen.”

There also was a large public outpouring at the memorial service for Schermerhorn, which was held at a civic center in Jefferson. The teen's family requested that anyone attending the service wear red, which was his favorite color.

Mason loved playing video games and liked Disney and LEGOs, his obituary said. He also loved spending time with his family.

A neighbor, Tommy Pickett, recalled watching him grow over the past decade from an inquisitive young boy to a teenager who always seemed to be smiling and laughing.

Irimie was known for teaching children dance in addition to algebra and stayed active in metro Atlanta's Romanian expat community. Her service was held at a funeral home in Buford. Afterward, a memorial meal was planned at Saints Constantine and Helen Romanian Orthodox Church.

The funerals mark another opportunity for students and faculty from the high school of 1,900 students to share their grief. Barrow County's other schools reopened last week. But no date has been set for students to return to Apalachee High School.

A private funeral was held last weekend for Richard Aspinwall, a 39-year-old math teacher and defensive coordinator of the school's football team. Aspinwall was killed in the attack alongside Schermerhorn, Irimie and 14-year-old student Christian Angulo.

Angulo's family has scheduled his funeral service at a church for Friday.

Authorities have charged a 14-year-old student, Colt Gray, with murder in the high school killings. His father also has been charged with second-degree murder for furnishing his son with a weapon used to kill children.

Authorities say the teen surrendered to school resource officers who confronted him roughly three minutes after the first shots were fired. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the teenager rode the bus to school with the semiautomatic rifle concealed in his backpack.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsFunerals held for teen boy and math teacher killed in Georgia high school shooting

