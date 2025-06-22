‘Future attacks will be greater’: Donald Trump’s full speech after US military struck Iran's nuclear sites | Watch

US President Donald Trump delivered an address from the White House on June 21 after successful US military strikes on 3 nuclear sites in Iran. The United States recently joined Israel's air campaign against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government in Iran.

He termed the US attacks a “spectacular military success” in a televised address and said, “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace.”

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US President asserted, “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier.” The key sites targeted in the latest attacks carried out by US military's B-2 stealth bombers were Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.

In the three-minute address, Donald Trump said, “Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.” He threatened to take further military action if Iran did not make peace with Israel

After Saturday's late-night address, he warned Iran of any counter retaliation against the United States and threatened to take further military action with much greater force than the June 21 attack. Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social wrote, “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.”

This US move to damage Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities comes as the trade of barrage of missiles between Iran and Israel continued for the ninth straight day. A total of six bunker buster bombs were used strike the Fordo facility, Fox News host Sean Hannity said.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails Trump Following the attack on Iran's key nuclear sites, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Donald Trump's decision and said the US “has done what no other country on earth could do.”