Future Lifestyle Fashions to sell identified assets after receiving lenders' nod

"Accordingly, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the proposal to sale, lease, rent or dispose of the Specified Assets or in any other manner as it may deem fit, at a price which shall be at least equal to book value at the relevant point of time, subject to requisite approvals of lenders, debenture holders, shareholders and other contractual approvals, if any," company in a regulatory filing.