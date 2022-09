Stocks are set for a third straight week of declines ahead of key US jobs data that could stir expectations for another sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. A dollar gauge slipped from a record high and the euro strengthened.

US futures fluctuated on Friday, while European stocks rose and Asian shares fell.

The jobs update is expected to show healthy payrolls growth and follows a stronger-than-expected US manufacturing report. Traders increasingly anticipate another large 75 basis points Fed rate rise to cool inflation.

Concern that rising rates will hurt growth has weighed on markets, pushing global bonds into their first bear market in a generation. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index of government and investment-grade corporate bonds down more than 20% from a 2021 peak.

Oil pared gains after news that the Group of Seven most industrialized countries is poised to agree to introduce a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil, while Russia looks set to resume gas supplies through its key pipeline.

Meanwhile, zinc headed for its biggest weekly loss in over a decade on concern Chinese demand will be hamstrung by new virus restrictions. Gold and Bitcoin rose.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. jumped in premarket trading after raising its full-year outlook. That gave a boost to European peers JD Sports Fashion Plc, Puma SE and Adidas AG.

But traders remain cautious. A gauge of world shares is set for its worst week since June, roiled by ebbing bets on tempered Fed tightening after US central bank officials made it clear that they see the need for restrictive monetary settings for some time.

Investors are also exiting global stock funds at a fast pace, with the fourth-largest weekly outflows of the year in the week through Aug. 31, according to BofA citing EPFR Global data.

“We don’t have a lot of reasons to be bullish in this type of environment for the next couple of weeks and months," Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Yet when we think about the longer term perspective and the longer term investor, these are the types of level that can be fruitful in the long run."

The payrolls report later Friday is projected to show a 298,000 gain and solid wage growth.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 7 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.5% to $0.9998

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.1568

The Japanese yen was little changed at 140.30 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $88.75 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,717.40 an ounce