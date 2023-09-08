United States President Joe Biden on September 7, headed for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in India. Before his departure, President Biden took to his social media platform, X, to express his goals for the G20 Summit. He stated, "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver." Also read: G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi. Check details On Thursday, Biden departed from Andrew’s air base on Air Force 1, en route to India to participate in the 18th G20 Summit. The summit is set to take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. White House in a post on its social media platform X stated, "President Biden is on his way to New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where he’ll work with allies and partners to further strengthen the global economy."

President Biden's itinerary for the three days is quite full, commencing with his arrival in New Delhi on September 8. According to a White House press release, he is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

On Saturday, September 9, President Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will then join the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth." Later in the day, he will participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family" and attend a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. The day will conclude with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, September 10, President Biden will pay a visit to the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

White House also reminisced about last year's G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali and reshared images of President Biden. During that summit, Indonesia's leader and Biden discussed the significance of the countries' relationship. The White House reported that the two leaders also explored ways to continue collaborating to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and worldwide.

White House shared pictures of President Biden with PM Modi and President Widodo of Indonesia, highlighting their shared commitment to the G20 as the foremost forum for international economic cooperation.