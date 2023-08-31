G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro transforms outskirts of Supreme Court station with artwork, pedestrian plaza, lights2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
G20 Summit: Delhi Metro has transformed the outskirts of Supreme Court metro station with aesthetic landscaping and developing pedestrian plaza.
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro has transformed the outskirts of the Supreme Court metro station with aesthetic landscaping and developing a pedestrian plaza, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, which is located near the venue, reported HT.
