G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro has transformed the outskirts of the Supreme Court metro station with aesthetic landscaping and developing a pedestrian plaza, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, which is located near the venue, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thematic murals adorn the station's walls, featuring the G20 logo, iconic landmarks, and maps of member nations. The G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for September 9-10 at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention and exhibition centre in Pragati Maidan, will bring together heads of state from various countries.

The Supreme Court metro station, formerly known as Pragati Maidan metro station, is located near the sprawling Pragati Maidan, which is undergoing preparations for this significant event. To enhance the area's aesthetics, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a state-of-the-art pedestrian plaza with seating facilities. Additionally, the plaza's lighting has been improved for an enhanced nighttime appearance.

As the closest metro station to the G20 Summit venue at Pragati Maidan, the Supreme Court station has received special attention. A mural on one of the station's walls showcases the G20 logo and India's presidency theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam - One Earth. One Family. One Future." Recognisable landmarks from India and other G20 member countries, such as the Taj Mahal, London Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, and Christ the Redeemer, have also been featured in the artwork.

To prepare for the summit, the DMRC has undertaken various initiatives to enhance its properties. Several metro stations have received a facelift with fresh paint and artworks. Art installations and G20 logos have been added to the pillars of the Airport Express Line. Stations including Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk, and Central Secretariat have undergone beautification with façade improvements, fresh paint, and pavement restoration, reported PTI.

During the G20 Summit, traffic restrictions will be in place from September 8-10 in the heart of the city. “Over 130 Metro pillars on the Airport Express Line, which primarily fall on the delegates’ main route, have also been decorated with artwork of flora and fauna," Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC said as reported by HT. He added, "In addition, we have made arrangements for illuminating 16 Metro pillars and viaducts over the Dhaula Kuan crossing."

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}