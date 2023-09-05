Restrictions on commercial delivery services during G-20 Summit in New Delhi, with exceptions for essential services. Metro services to operate as usual.

G-20 Summit: Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav outlined a series of restrictions on online delivery services on September 4 at a press conference, in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit as reported by PTI.

These restrictions will be in effect from September 8 to 10, with exceptions made for essential services, such as postal and medical deliveries. He stated that there are no changes in the traffic advisory that was issued by the police on August 25.

During the summit, the delivery of essential medical items, including lab reports and sample collections, will be permitted throughout the city. Ambulance services will remain operational.

Yadav stated that no commercial activities will be allowed in the New Delhi district during the G-20 Summit. However, the restrictions will not affect the regular operation of metro services in the city, except for the Supreme Court metro station, which will be temporarily closed from September 8 to 10. "There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions," said Yadav.

A graded traffic management plan will be implemented starting from the night of September 7 to facilitate the movement of delegates and participants.

Residents of the New Delhi district traveling to the airport or railway stations will be required to show valid identification and boarding passes as part of the security measures.

On September 3, the Station House Officer of Daryaganj police station in the Central district initially issued an order for the shutdown of shops, offices, and bus depots, but this directive was later withdrawn, reported The Hindu.

To ensure the safety and well-being of attendees, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that ambulances would accompany the summit's convoys and be strategically stationed throughout the city. Additionally, 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff will be deployed to provide medical support to guests staying at various hotels. Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities in the national capital have also been put on "high alert" to respond to any emergency situations that may arise during the summit.

(With inputs from PTI)