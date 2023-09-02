G20 Summit 2023: Delhi prepared to host the mega event, showcasing rich culture and cuisine to world leaders2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
G20 Summit: Delhi all set to host the mega event, focusing on showcasing culture & cuisine to world leaders.
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 summit from September 8 to 10, placing a strong emphasis on showcasing its rich culture and cuisine to world leaders and their spouses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message