G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to take up THESE issues during bilateral talks
White House expects progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in talks between US President Joe Biden and PM Modi.
The White House anticipates significant advancements in discussions related to GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology during the forthcoming bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated national security adviser Jake Sullivan during a press briefing on September 7.