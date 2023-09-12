G20 Summit 2023: US lauds the mega event in Delhi says, ‘Absolutely success’

G20 Leaders' Summit concluded with great fervour in Delhi under India's presidency on September 10. The United States also called it an 'absolute success.'

G20 Leaders' Summit wrapped up with enthusiasm in Delhi under India's presidency, the United States lauded it as an 'absolute success.'

In a briefing on September 11, the US State Department's official spokesperson, Matthew Miller, told reporters, "We absolutely believe it was a success. The G20 is a big organisation. Russia is a member of the G20. China is a member of the G20."

The "use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the G20 nations stated on September 9 in a New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in the context of the Ukraine war.

The New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and the member countries acknowledged that the G20 is not the platform for geopolitical and security issues, although these issues can have consequences for the global economy.

The G20 member countries called on all nations to respect core principles of international law. These principles include upholding territorial integrity, sovereignty, following international humanitarian laws, and supporting the multilateral system that helps maintain global peace and stability.

The New Delhi Declaration reads, "The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."

India made history by hosting the G20 Summit for the first time in New Delhi on September 9-10 and was marked by extensive preparations to showcase India's rich traditions and strengths. Throughout its presidency, India placed a strong emphasis on several critical issues, including promoting inclusive growth, fostering digital innovation, enhancing climate resilience, and ensuring equitable global health access. Indonesia held the G20 presidency in the previous year, and Brazil is slated to assume the presidency after India.

