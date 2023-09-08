G20 summit 2023: Why China's President Xi Jinping skipping the mega event1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Tensions between India and China escalate, prompting India to study potential responses to a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
G20 Summit: Tensions between India and China have escalated along their disputed Himalayan border that may have prompted China's President Xi Jinping to skip the G20 summit, contributing to deteriorating relations. India has also strengthened its defence ties with the US by joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Japan and Australia, aimed at countering China's growing influence, reported Bloomberg.