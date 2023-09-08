G20 summit 2023: Why China's President Xi Jinping skipping the mega event

G20 Summit: Tensions between India and China have escalated along their disputed Himalayan border that may have prompted China's President Xi Jinping to skip the G20 summit, contributing to deteriorating relations. India has also strengthened its defence ties with the US by joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Japan and Australia, aimed at countering China's growing influence, reported Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is reportedly studying potential responses to a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to senior Indian government officials.

Defence Chief General Anil Chauhan commissioned a study about six weeks ago to assess the broader impact of a Taiwan conflict involving the US and its allies, as well as India's potential actions in such an event. This move comes after the US raised the issue in various forums. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study aims to evaluate various war scenarios and provide India with options in case of a conflict. Some Indian military leaders believe that strong statements may suffice as a response if the war is short, but more substantial action might be necessary if it extends, similar to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Also read: G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi. Check details India's preparations highlight the challenge of its "multi-alignment" policy, particularly if US-China relations significantly deteriorate. Under PM Modi's leadership, India has pursued its own path in international relations by developing close ties with the US while avoiding participation in international sanctions against Russia.

One option being considered is for India to serve as a logistics hub, providing repair and maintenance facilities for allied warships and aircraft, as well as supplies like food, fuel, and medical equipment for forces resisting China. The Indian military has been instructed to expedite the process of developing options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders The India-China border situation remains tense, with both countries deploying significant troops and military assets near the unmarked border. Diplomatic negotiations have had limited success, and India has been cautious about appearing to form a military alliance with the US. India quietly sought to improve relations with Taiwan as three former Indian military chiefs visited Taiwan recently.

Five years ago, India and the US signed the Logistics-Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, a foundational pact allowing the refuelling and replenishment of warships and aircraft and access to bases when needed.

(With inputs from Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}