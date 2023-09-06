Delhi government issued a gazette notification on Setember 5 detailing traffic restrictions in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the notification, various vehicle types, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: G20 Summit in India: Who are the attendees and absentees? Check detailed list here Additionally, the entire area of New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 until 11:59 PM on September 10. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" during the same period.

Only authorised residents, emergency vehicles, vehicles traveling to the Airport, Old Delhi, and New Delhi Railway Stations, as well as other authorised vehicles, will be allowed to use the road network in New Delhi District during these hours. No TSR (three-wheeled shared taxi) and taxi services will be permitted to enter or operate within the New Delhi District from 5 AM on September 9 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

Also read: G20 Summit: Air India, Vistara announces one-time waiver on tickets for those travelling from 7 to 11 Sept. Details here However, all types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, and world leaders are expected to attend. The summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 of the previous year, and it has organised about 200 meetings related to the G20 in 60 cities across the country.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}