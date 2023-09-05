G20 summit in Delhi: In order to avert any waterlogging or flood related situation during the upcoming G20 summit, four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad have been deployed at ITPO and Raj Ghat areas.

According to an official statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) office, these vehicles are equipped with high-capacity suction pumps have been brought in by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to deal with any contingency like the one recently, where the area in and around the Raj Ghat and ITPO were submerged after heavy rains. Also Read: G20 Summit: What's closed, what's open in Delhi; all you need to know

The two such vehicles have been deployed at Raj Ghat and ITPO each and can be moved anywhere as per the requirement. Each of these vehicles is capable of high-speed water suction at the rate of 10,000 litres per minute from a radius of 15 meters. Once completely loaded with fuel, these vehicles can operate for 24 hours continuously, as per the release.

The vehicles are diesel-run which are equipped with BS-VI engines of 60 BHP capacity at 1500 RPM and are minimally polluting, both in terms of emission and noise pollution, being run at a noise level of 85 dBA at 7m. Delhi Fire Service will be procuring such vehicles on a permanent basis eventually.

Meanwhile, The 18th G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. This will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings

Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena during his review meetings in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, had stressed putting in place a comprehensive and foolproof contingency plan in and around the G-20 venues to deal with waterlogging or flooding in the City, in case it rains heavily during the event.

Ahead of the summit, the Delhi Police also conducted vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital today i.e. on 5 September. Surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.