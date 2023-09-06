Delhi Metro services during G20 Summit from September 8-10 to start at 4 am, with parking facilities at certain stations to remain closed.

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services from September 8 to 10 will commence at 4 am from the terminal stations on all lines of the network officials said on September 6, reported PTI.

This early start is aimed at facilitating the movement of individuals, police personnel, and staff from other assisting agencies responsible for maintaining security, law and order, and traffic arrangements during the G20 Summit.

Furthermore, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will remain closed from 4 am on September 8 until noon on September 11. Trains will initially operate with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until 6 am. After 6 am, metro services will resume their regular timetable.

Delhi government issued a gazette notification on September 5 detailing traffic restrictions in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, reported ANI.

Delhi government issued a gazette notification on September 5 detailing traffic restrictions in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, reported ANI.

As per the notification, various vehicle types, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi.

Additionally, the entire area of New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 until 11:59 PM on September 10. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" during the same period.

However, all types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)