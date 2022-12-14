G-20 Summit: Delhi will be decorated with over 10 lakh exotic potted plants1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 03:14 PM IST
Ahead of the G-20 Summit, the national capital Delhi will be decorated with over 10 lakh exotic potted plants
Over 10 lakh exotic potted plants will add to the beauty of the national capital as it gets ready to host the G20 Summit in September next year, forest department officials said on Wednesday.