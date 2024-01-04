G20 summit faced cyberattack attempts, about 16 lakh a minute, reveals Centre
The G20 summit which was held in September last year witnessed several cyberattack attempt on its portal. Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) CEO Rajesh Kumar revealed said that the Indian cybersecurity sector repelled numerous cyberattack attempt wherein at one point, the rate of DDoS attacks reached a height of 16 lakh per minute.