G20 Summit: India and WHO to launch Global Initiative on Digital Health today

G20 Summit: India and WHO to launch Global Initiative on Digital Health today2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
India and the WHO will launch the Global Initiative on Digital Health as part of the G20 summit. The initiative aims to converge global efforts for digital health and scale up digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies.
India, along with the World Health Organisation (WHO), will launch the Global Initiative on Digital Health today i.e. on 19 August as part of the on going G20 summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
