G20 Summit: India, US, Brazil, and South Africa issue joint statement; reaffirm shared commitments2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:50 PM IST
In the statement, the US along with three other countries reaffirmed shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for our shared world.
Amid the ongoing G20 Summit taking place in the national capital and the global leaders adopting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, the White House released a joint statement from the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa on the G20 on 9 September.
