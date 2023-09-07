Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden are expected to discuss economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, among others, in their bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit in Delhi, the White House said on Thursday. Ukraine war and its impact on the low- and middle-income countries is also on the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and Joe Biden. The US president is expected to arrive in Delhi, India on Thursday evening.

When asked about the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, “I think you can expect that they will discuss the agenda for the G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities that stand before the G20, and the President’s strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping continue."

“I have little doubt that they will also discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the effect, the deleterious effect that that war is having on low- and middle-income countries, which again comes right back to the economic cooperation issue. So, I think just issues in general about security, economic, and diplomatic challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific will certainly be something that they discuss," John Kirby said.

On the possibility of a joint declaration by PM Modi and Joe Biden, John Kirby said, “We certainly hope so. But, I think you know it’s difficult to get 20 clocks to chime at the same time, we’re going to work on this. We know that the Indians also would like to see a joint communique...so we’ll see where it goes."

“Oftentimes the sticking point tends to be the war in Ukraine because countries like Russia and China are less likely to sign on to language that the rest of the international community is more uncomfortable signing on to, so we’ll see where it goes," says John Kirby.