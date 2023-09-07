G20 Summit: PM Modi, Joe Biden to discuss economic cooperation, multilateral development bank reform during bilateral1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden are expected to discuss economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, among others, in their bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit in Delhi, the White House said on Thursday. Ukraine war and its impact on the low- and middle-income countries is also on the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and Joe Biden. The US president is expected to arrive in Delhi, India on Thursday evening.