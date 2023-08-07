Gadar 2 starrer Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is set to release on 11 August along with OMG 2. The advance booking for the film is open and till Sunday 11 am, the film sold about 45,000 tickets for the opening day alone. These 45,000 tickets were sold in the three national chains which PVR , Inox and Cinepolis, a report by Bollywood Hungama has stated. Moreover, it added that the advance booking ticket sales could go to 2,00,000 plus ticket sales by Thursday night.

The report further claimed that the film is confirmed to take the second biggest opening of the year after Pathaan. Media reports have state that the film could see a massive opening of ₹20-25 Crore. Citing trade insiders, a report by DNA said that the film could see ₹25 crore net on its first day, however, it can even go more than ₹30 crore.

The film will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. Media reports stated that if OMG 2 sees booking in the range of 50,000, then could see an open at roughly ₹7 crore.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Earlier on 6 August, Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma graced the musical night event of ‘Gadar 2’ in Ghaziabad. Sunny took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event. He captioned the post, “#TaraSingh ka Dil Dilliwaalon ne Jeet Kiya! Thank you for all the love for #Gadar2, see you in cinemas on 11th August."

The three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.