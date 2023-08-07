Gadar 2 starrer Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is set to release on 11 August along with OMG 2. The advance booking for the film is open and till Sunday 11 am, the film sold about 45,000 tickets for the opening day alone. These 45,000 tickets were sold in the three national chains which PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, a report by Bollywood Hungama has stated. Moreover, it added that the advance booking ticket sales could go to 2,00,000 plus ticket sales by Thursday night.

