New Delhi: India’s four Gaganyaan astronauts are not just training to reach orbit, they are helping engineer the spacecraft that will carry them there, as New Delhi eyes human spaceflight as a future global capability.
Scheduled to fly to low-earth orbit in FY28, the crew module is central to Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight programme that also anchors its 2040 moon-landing goal. Only the US, Russia and China currently operate human-rated spacecraft, putting India in line to become the fourth nation with that capability once the maiden crewed flight launches.