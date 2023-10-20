Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor said that the country is making rapid progress in various sectors, including space an will soon send astronaut in space on Gaganyaan, build space station India. His statements came while addressing the public after the inauguration of 17 Km priority section Sahibabad to 'Duhai Depot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, Where to watch, What's expected? Check here Calling India's first rapid rail service 'Namo Bharat' train a historic moment for India, PM Modi said, “The India of 21st century is writing a new story of success in each sector. Today's India is shining across the globe after landing Chandrayaan-3 on Moon."

Also Read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor launched; Check route, timings, features and other details here Giving examples, PM Modi said, “With the fantastic organising of G20, today's India has become the centre of attraction & curiosity and a new opportunity to connect. Today's India wins more than 100 medals in the Asian Games...Today's India launches 5G on its capabilities and takes it to all corners of the country. Today's India does the highest digital transactions in the world...Namo Bharat that began today is also Made in India..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also added that Namo Bharat train is a symbol of women empowerment in the country. "On this new train (Namo Bharat), from driver to the entire crew - they are all women. This is the symbol of growing women empowerment in India," he said.

During his address, the Prime Minister also reiterated saying “I have said this before and I'm saying this again - We inaugurate which we lay the foundation stone for. And this Meerut portion (of RRTC) will be completed in the next 1.5 years, then too, I'll be there at your service."

Meanwhile, The 17 km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to Duhai depot with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. Earlier in 2019, The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister. With the train service operational, the travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be 12 minutes, which would usually take around 30-35 minutes by road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

