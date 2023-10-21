Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi says launch of a TV-D1 ‘takes us closer to… India's first human space flight program'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on October 21 over ISRO's successful launch of a test vehicle as part of its Gaganyaan mission. This launch mission takes India a step closer to realising its first human space flight programme.
Despite facing initial challenges that included a monitoring anomaly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a test vehicle equipped with payloads part of India's ambitious human space flight endeavour, Gaganyaan.
Scientists executed a simulation of an abort situation for the Crew Escape System (CES) designed to transport the Crew Module away from the test vehicle, TV-D1(Test Vehicle Development Flight 1), which descended into the Bay of Bengal with meticulous precision.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO team on the success of ‘TV-D1’ launch part of Gaganyaan Mission. Shah said the country is ready to take a next big step in the space sector.
Amit Shah shared a post on X and said, "After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3, … Today, the ISRO launched Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Test Flight into space, scripting another remarkable space odyssey."
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari also expressed his admiration towards the mission and gave his greetings. In a post on X he stated, "Congratulations!! In a momentous step towards the stars, the TV D1 Test Flight for Mission #Gaganyaan has taken off. This historic event reflects the unyielding dedication of our remarkable scientists."
